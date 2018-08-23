Tecumseh corn fest turns dry this year with no beer tent

Tecumseh's Corn Festival is back Friday, but not without some changes.

First, it'll be shorter — down from four days to three. Second, there won't be any beer.

But the Town of Tecumseh isn't concerned about the lack of alcohol potentially driving down turnout.

"There's tons of entertainment for every generation to enjoy, and for only three dollars, you can't beat it," said Kerri Rice, the manager of recreation programs and events at the town.

Rice said Knights of Columbus told the town last year they would not be operating a beer tent.

After some considerations of staffing resources, risks and liabilities, and even looking to offload the operation to a community organization, town council decided to drop the alcohol.

Even with the changes, some things are returning as usual, like the parade, the Miss Tecumseh pageant and the corn-eating contest.

This Town of Tecumseh-run event is coming up to its 43rd annual run starting Friday and will continue through Sunday, with most events happening at Lacasse Park.