Skip to Main Content
Tecumseh corn fest turns dry this year with no beer tent

Tecumseh corn fest turns dry this year with no beer tent

The Town of Tecumseh is running the corn fest for the 43rd year starting Friday, but there are a couple of changes.

The event that's traditionally four days will be shortened to three days

CBC News ·
The festival may be a bit different but the parade is still happening. (Eric Bonicci/Eyes on Windsor)

Tecumseh's Corn Festival is back Friday, but not without some changes.

First, it'll be shorter — down from four days to three. Second, there won't be any beer.

But the Town of Tecumseh isn't concerned about the lack of alcohol potentially driving down turnout.

"There's tons of entertainment for every generation to enjoy, and for only three dollars, you can't beat it," said Kerri Rice, the manager of recreation programs and events at the town.

Rice said Knights of Columbus told the town last year they would not be operating a beer tent.

After some considerations of staffing resources, risks and liabilities, and even looking to offload the operation to a community organization, town council decided to drop the alcohol.

Even with the changes, some things are returning as usual, like the parade, the Miss Tecumseh pageant and the corn-eating contest.

This Town of Tecumseh-run event is coming up to its 43rd annual run starting Friday and will continue through Sunday, with most events happening at Lacasse Park.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us