COVID-19 outbreak declared in Tecumseh elementary school cohort, variant of concern found
St. Peter Catholic Elementary School now has four positive student cases
A COVID-19 outbreak with a variant of concern has been declared in a class cohort at a Tecumseh Catholic elementary school following more positive cases.
St. Peter Catholic Elementary School now has four active student cases in a class cohort that was dismissed on April 4, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said in a news release Wednesday.
A variant of concern has been identified in the cohort, but the board said that since the outbreak is limited to the one group of students, all other students and staff are deemed "low-risk" and can continue attending the school.
The board did not specify which variant was discovered among the students.
St. Peter is one of 15 Catholic schools currently dealing with active COVID-19 cases.
The full list can be found here.
