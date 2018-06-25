Hôtel-Dieu to open cardiac rehab clinic in Tecumseh Arena expansion

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has announced their new cardiac wellness satellite centre will be part of Tecumseh Arena's $24-million expansion.

The announcement was made Sunday by Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara during the annual Bob Probert Ride, which raises money for cardiovascular hospital programs in the area.

Bill Marra, vice president of external and government affairs for Hôtel-Dieu, said Tecumseh Arena is the perfect location for the satellite rehab centre because it meets three criteria.

"The location in Tecumseh allows us to hit a catchment area, which includes east Windsor, the town of Tecumseh, Lakeshore and even draw potential patients from the town of Essex."

Marra also cited the convenience of having the rehab clinic under the same roof as the recreation centre, which will include indoor sports fields, offices and activity rooms.

Coun. Bill Marra cited three reasons as to why Tecumseh Arena was the perfect location for the satellite rehab clinic — access to public transporation, its connection to recreation centre services and Tecumseh's central location. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"It's going to have a walking track and other amenities that'll be very complementary to our program." he said. "It's a perfect fit with the recreation facility they're building."

He also said Tecumseh provides direct access to public transportation in the region.

"​Presently, the Tecumseh transit system actually picks up and drops off passengers at that location right at the doorstep."

Improved access

Hôtel-Dieu's main cardiac wellness centre is located at their Tayfour campus on Prince Road. Marra said the goal of the satellite centre is to expand access to health care services. There's also a small satellite cardiac centre in Leamington and the hospital is considering adding services in Amherstburg.

In April, the Windsor-Essex Rehabilitation and Wellness Centre unveiled private-based treatment options for cardiac patients to combat long wait times. According to Windsor Cardiac Care, more than 1,000 patients in Windsor-Essex experience a cardiac event annually but only 600 can access a cardiac rehabilitation program.

It may be up to "18 to 24 months" until Hôtel-Dieu opens the satellite rehab centre. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Cardiac patients at Hôtel-Dieu have faced challenges getting referred into programs in a timely fashion — some have waited up to six months for treatment.

Marra said the satellite centre will speed up referrals for patients.

"We do have a demand for the program and so the expansion is really necessary and that's why we're proceeding forward with this initiative."

"The [Changing Lives Together] foundation and the Bob Probert Ride and the Heart Breaker Challenge will pay 100 per cent of the capital costs. There are no government dollars being requested for this. It's all going to be funded through the foundation."

Planning yet to begin

It will be a while before the satellite centre opens. According to Marra, it could take up to "18 to 24 months."

"There's a significant timing issue here. The planning for this facility has yet to begin. The town of Tecumseh has just selected the architecture," he said, adding some of the central location services may be moved to the satellite centre to help increase expansion.

An official name for the centre has yet to be confirmed. Marra said any discussions around naming will begin later this year.