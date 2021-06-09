Tecumseh council votes to reverse ban on cannabis retail

The Town of Tecumseh has become the final municipality in Windsor-Essex to opt in to cannabis retail stores.

In a notice posted on its website, the town said council adopted a motion allowing cannabis businesses to set up shop Tuesday night.

In April, council members voted to reconsider the ban on marijuana stores that had been in place since 2018.

Tecumseh is one of several local municipalities that have reversed course on cannabis retail, including most recently LaSalle in March.

Since then, three stores have applied to open in LaSalle, according to data from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, which regulates the industry.

Though the first cannabis retail store in Windsor didn't open until 2020, locations are now popping up all over the city and Essex County.

Throughout the region, 29 stores have been authorized to open, and others are seeking approval to do so.