Tecumseh approves budget with $17.5M capital expenditures and no tax increase

The Town of Tecumseh council has approved its 2019 budget in a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Residents can expect no tax increases, despite the town expecting its municipal general tax levy to increase by 4.45 per cent, because of rising market value for homes.

Director of financial services and treasurer Luc Gagnon said this is the fifth consecutive year where Tecumseh's tax rate either remains unchanged or has gone down.

In the capital budget, the town outlines its plans to use $17.5 million on a number of projects, including reconstruction of South Talbot Road and extending the North Talbot Road sanitary sewer.

"You can see it's an aggressive capital plan and part of it is for our life cycling," said Mayor Gary McNamara.

He said the town typically averages around $16 million in capital expenditures per year.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says the town's debt has gone down over the last four years. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The money will be drawn out of a reserve fund, which he said has accumulated to roughly $41 million.

"That's to take care of the future requirements of the community," said McNamara.

"When required to replace those assets, we don't have to increase taxes specifically [for] one item, like a $1-million ladder truck."

In 2019, the town has also budgeted for $2.5 million in debt payments.

McNamara said the town's debt has gone down from $23 million to $16 million over the last four years.