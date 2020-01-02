One person arrested following alleged assault with 'edged weapon'

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested one man in Tecumseh who allegedly assaulted a person with an "edged weapon."

The OPP, EMS and Tecumseh Fire responded a Manning Road home near Highway 401 at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. A section of the road was closed for about 90 minutes as officials conducted their initial investigation.

The adult victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The 36-year-old suspect left the scene, but was later located and arrested in Windsor. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

He's been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and three counts for breach of recognizance.