One person arrested following alleged assault with 'edged weapon'
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested one man in Tecumseh who allegedly assaulted a person with an 'edged weapon.'
Suspect left the scene in Tecumseh, but was later located and arrested in Windsor
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested one man in Tecumseh who allegedly assaulted a person with an "edged weapon."
The OPP, EMS and Tecumseh Fire responded a Manning Road home near Highway 401 at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. A section of the road was closed for about 90 minutes as officials conducted their initial investigation.
The adult victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The 36-year-old suspect left the scene, but was later located and arrested in Windsor. He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
He's been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and three counts for breach of recognizance.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.