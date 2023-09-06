Arson, vehicle theft investigated at same Tecumseh home: OPP

Police are investigating in Tecumseh after a vehicle theft and what officers believe was an arson at the same address within two days.

According to OPP, officers responded to a structure fire at a home on Intersection road in Tecumseh around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

After investigation, they found that the fire was deliberately set by "unknown individuals." No injuries were reported.

But just a day later, officers responded to the home again — this time responding to the theft of a 1980 Chevrolet Camaro. The theft was reported around 5:15 p.m. Monday, and the car is dark green with a licence plate of BMCM721.

Officers say the vehicle was brought onto a flatbed truck that did not have any identifiable markings.

Now, police says they believe the fire and theft were related. Essex County OPP, OPP Forensic Identification Service and the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating.

Anyone who lives in the area and has video surveillance is asked to check their footage around both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex County OPP or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.