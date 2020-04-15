Tecumseh Corn Festival on chopping block due to COVID-19

The Tecumseh Corn Festival is a late-August staple that's been running since the mid-70s — but this year's fete could fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The usual three-day festival could be shortened or not be held at all.

On Tuesday night, Tecumseh Town council gave administration the authority to decide.

"Well basically you know a lot of it hinges on COVID-19," said Mayor Gary McNamara.

"Obviously the province has just added another 28 days before any type of resumption of normalcy. So obviously the clock is running and the festival itself."

McNamara.explained the motion passed at council would allow administration to "keep an eye" on those dates and make a decision about what to do with this years festival.

The decision to shorten the festival could come down in late May, with the possible cancellation deadline in June.

McNamara.said if there is no vaccine or if the province doesn't lift the Emergency Measures Act, the festival would not be able to go through.

"And to be mindful as well is at what level of comfort, you know, the the general public will have ," he said. "In a crowded area when in fact you know there's always fear of a second wave and the third wave of this this virus, so basically administration has the ability now to monitor the the event as this unfolds."

This year's Corn Festival is scheduled for the weekend of August 28.

If the festival does go ahead, the Miss Tecumseh pageant will be held at L'Essor High School.

