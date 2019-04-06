70s rock band Teaze reunites in sold-out charity concert

The 1978 Sweet Misery hitmaker Teaze is back — for a fundraising show in Olde Walkerville Theatre.

Tickets sold out and proceeds went to Kids Beating Cancer, a program run by In Honour of the Ones We Love in Windsor.

"For me, it's been a dream for a long time," said Mark Bradac, lead guitarist for Teaze.

The band — whose members are all Windsorites — had five records from 1975 to 1981, before it disbanded.

During those years, they toured with groups like Aerosmith, Toto and Cheap Trick, and also found some success in Japan.

But an unsuccessful record followed by the lead singer wanting out because he was disillusioned with the business, the band broke up.

The members went their separate ways. Bradac continued a pawn shop and played country rock with his wife, while another band member became a pastor.

This past weekend, the members reunited for a charity concert, which was sponsored by Unifor Local 444.

Bradac described it as tying up "unfinished business."

"I've been proposing this ever since we broke up, because I never kind of gave up on that dream," he said.