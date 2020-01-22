Tensions high as teachers protest Premier Doug Ford's visit to Windsor-Essex

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's quiet and unpublicized visit to Windsor-Essex quickly became quite the opposite, when teachers protesting cuts to education showed up at a private affair in Amherstburg.

A Progressive Conservative event at the Fort Fun Centre led educators to stall vehicles from entering. Police were on scene to keep the peace, and had to intervene when a man who appeared angered by the protestors got out of his vehicle. At least six cruisers were at the protest.

"Get the hell out of the way," the driver could be heard shouting.

WATCH: Tensions are high as teachers protesting education changes block vehicles trying to enter a private Progressive Conservative event. <br><br>I’m told this is where Premier <a href="https://twitter.com/fordnation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordnation</a> is expected to arrive this evening. <a href="https://t.co/w9mX4K3Y4J">pic.twitter.com/w9mX4K3Y4J</a> —@JasonViauCBC

The event wasn't open to the general public or members of the media — only invited guests and ticket holders could enter. Ford had a brief photo-op for the media in Windsor, but did not take any questions.

Outside, on a day when Catholic school teachers held a one-day strike, educators from several different unions wanted Ford to hear their message during his visit to Essex County.

The Greater Essex Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said some of its key issues during negotiations include class size increases, escalating levels of violence in schools, more e-learning, potential changes to full-day kindergarten and "inadequate" supports for special education students.

The province has been saying its main sticking point centres around wage increases. The government is proposing a one per cent hike, while teachers' unions want wage increases to better reflect inflation, which is anywhere from 1.8 per cent to two per cent.

Wage issue 'controlling' bargaining discussions

Local ETFO president Adelina Cecchin said the government is making negotiations about a one per cent wage increase legislation that's been passed.

"That interferes with bargaining," said Cecchin. "This is about bargaining and we should have the right to be able to speak about any of those priorities ... in a free and open way at the table, and that's not happening, because there's that one per cent legislation that's controlling those discussions."

Although the issue of pay is on the union's radar, it's not the "primary priority," she said.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce issued a statement Tuesday calling on union leaders to end the strikes, "given the adverse effects on students and financial hardship on parents."

"While this union-led escalation happens far too often, we are committed to negotiating deals that keep students in class, while providing financial support for families for child care needs," said Lecce.