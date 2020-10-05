Local teacher spices up virtual classroom with cooking, robotics

One Windsor teacher is spicing up her virtual classroom by including some unique activities for students.

John A. McWilliam Public School teacher Amanda Laforet has been posting short videos of her virtual classroom to Twitter, some of which show students cooking and washing their hands.

"I think it's really important to keep showing the videos because I do think there's a lot of fear about what the virtual school looks like," Laforet told CBC News.

"We know what traditional school looks like, everybody has been through the process, but we haven't been through the process of virtual school yet. I feel like it shows a little peek into what my virtual classroom looks like and I'm hoping that that does eliminate some of the fear around the virtual school."

On Friday, Laforet's class learned how to make a strawberry parfait. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Laforet teaches her special education class for four hours a day and has 10 students from grade 1 to grade 8.

When she first began the school year, Laforet said she had to consider how to carry out activities that she would do in a physical classroom, in a virtual one.

"Not everything is transferrable but I do feel like the cooking is something that is transferrable especially because it's an activity that my students enjoy so much," she said.

WATCH: Special education teacher Amanda Laforet masters the virtual classroom

A local special education teacher talks about how she's teaching her virtual classroom 2:06 Amanda Laforet says when she found out she would be teaching students online, she had to think about which activities work best 2:06

While performing these activities, Laforet teaches visual cues to her students -- a tool that was essential before and even more so now.

"In special education that is a natural part of our teaching and then when we are teaching virtually, that's even more important," Laforet said, adding that using hand signals like a thumbs up or thumbs down also helps keep everyone engaged.

My classroom looks a little different this year but it will still be filled with rich learning experiences differentiated to meet the unique needs of my students! <a href="https://twitter.com/GEVSchool?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GEVSchool</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/gecdsbpro?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gecdsbpro</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/remotelearning?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#remotelearning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/virtualteacher?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#virtualteacher</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpecialEducation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpecialEducation</a> <a href="https://t.co/8asePAYfaB">pic.twitter.com/8asePAYfaB</a> —@MrsLaforet

Despite the distance, Laforet said she feels she's been able to connect with students and has parents who have been pretty involved, which has made the transition to online learning a lot easier.

With cooking behind them, Laforet said she looks forward to introducing some coding and robotics lessons this week.