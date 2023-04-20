Windsor cab industry seeks fare increase of 12%

Cab driver Andom Gebrzgie says he works seven days a week just to make ends meet and he estimates he has seen a loss in income since 2015 of about 30 per cent.

"Our groceries high, our income is low. The gas is high, the mechanic is high, car parts are high," said Gebrzgie, who has been in the business over 25 years.

Drivers say they need a hike in fares to keep up with inflation. There hasn't been a rate hike since 2015 and cabbies feel they are being left out.

"It's like a discrimination for me," said Ilir Baci, a plate owner who says even though others have seen an increase in minimum wage, he has not.

Ilir Baci is a plate owner with Veterans Cab in Windsor. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Emile Nabbout, the president of Unifor Local 195, which represents cabbies, says that sector has seen a 33 per cent increase in inflation so it's time for a taxi rate increase.

"Everything's going up. Food prices are going up. Just in gas alone it has doubled or tripled," said Nabbout.

The Windsor Licensing Commission recently approved a 12 per cent hike in rates.

If ratified by city council, the drop rate, which is the cost to sit in a cab, would increase from $3.80 to $4.25.

There would also be increases to the mileage rate, the cost of waiting while conveying a passenger, and trips to the U.S.

A 10-kilometre trip that now costs about $19.80 with no delays would jump to $21.30.

Coun. Renaldo Agostino sits on the commission. He voted in favour of the increases.

"They're literally losing money every time they cross the border. Look at the expenses they're going through," said Agostino, who also points to Uber which is also cutting into their revenue.

The issue still has to go to the Environment, Transporation and Public Safety committee on May 24 and if approved there, it will be dealt with at the next available city council meeting.