Still confused about the federal grocery rebate? Windsor tax expert breaks down the process

This week, the federal government started rolling out its grocery rebate — a one-time payment meant to help offset rising food costs for low-income Canadians.

Around 11 million low and modest-income Canadians received it as targeted inflation relief.

Some people are satisfied with the extra dollars they received on Wednesday. However, others say they didn't get what they were expecting — or anything at all — and have questions about it.

Afternoon Drive's Allison Devereaux spoke with Daniela Pastorius, who's with the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program in Windsor, about the process of eligibility and roadblocks some users may be facing.

Here's part of their conversation.

Who is eligible for this rebate and how much are people getting?

You have to have filed [your] 2021 income tax return to be eligible, and you have to have received a GST/HST rebate in January of 2023.

That amount that you received in January of 2023 is what you would get now, plus your July HST credit. The two together is what should have been deposited in your bank account.

The amounts vary depending on your income.

WATCH | What you need to know about the grocery rebate: What you need to know about the grocery rebate Duration 1:58 Your top two questions are likely, 'Do I qualify and how much will I get?'

Why did some people expecting a payment not get it?

If the tax returns were not filed by April 30, this may delay the July 5 payment of the GST/HST plus grocery rebate.

If [a person] did not file their 2021 income tax, it would not trigger the extra payment.

Also, if they did not file their 2022 income tax, it would not have triggered the July payment for this year.

If they filed late, let's say after April 30, it will also be late.

Families, singles, seniors are all eligible for the rebate — why are some people getting more money than others?

Everything is based on the amount that you received [in January 2023].

It doesn't matter if you're 65 or 19. Everything is based on that payment in January of 2023, and the amount of your July.[HST credit].

So, it doesn't matter ... Your income matters. And it has to be under the threshold.

What are some ways of receiving the payment?

You can receive it by cheque or by direct deposit.

If you're not set up by direct deposit, your check should arrive in the next five to seven business days, along with the letter stating how your HST was calculated.

For those that received [the payment] by direct deposit, you can check My Account at Canada Revenue Agency and it will have the explanation there of how it was calculated.

WATCH | CBC's About That takes a closer look at the grocery rebate: What is Canada’s new grocery rebate, really? | About That Duration 7:49 When the federal budget was announced on Tuesday, it included what Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland called a ‘grocery rebate.’ CBC business correspondent Peter Armstrong joins Andrew Chang to break down what it is, who will get it and why it doesn't have much to do with groceries at all.

A lot of low-income folks don't file taxes, so they may be missing out on benefits. So who is being left out? What are the barriers that exist here?

Due to different circumstances, it could be that they're homeless, it could be mental illness, it could be any of those things that keeps them from filing a tax return.

CRA does have a program there that runs 365 days a year. They can find a Community Volunteer Income Tax Program in their local city, and we file their taxes for them and then within six to eight weeks they can start to receive these credits.

[Most people] will receive a T-4 or a T-5007. For social assistance, sometimes they move, they do not know where it is, but by contacting us, we do have access to CRA, and we can file their taxes.

So, in other words, we can download their T-5, and we can file it for them, they just have to come looking for us.

Can people submit their tax return and then get that grocery add-on any time?

Yep. As long as they file their taxes, CRA is very good at doubling up payments for missed payments.

So, if you missed your July, we file your taxes and then you'll get it shortly thereafter.

Why do you think it is that this rollout has been a little confusing for some people?

I don't think enough information was put out there, and it was mostly by word of mouth.

See, a lot of people now are on CRA My Account, so they log in by email and all the information is there. [But then] they forget their password, and then they can't get back in there to get that information, so that's definitely a struggle right there.