After more than a decade at Queen's Park, Essex MPP Taras Natyshak won't seek re-election

After more than 10 years representing the Essex riding at Queen's Park, NDP MPP Taras Natyshak has announced he won't seek re-election in next year's provincial election.

Natyshak made the announcement on Friday.

"It's never an easy decision to to make, especially to leave a career that I've thoroughly enjoyed and loved so much, and been honoured to have," Natyshak told CBC News. "But ultimately, it comes down to time."

"It's the right time for myself and for my family."

Natyshak was initially elected to represent Essex at Queen's Park in 2011. Prior to that, he ran federally in 2006, 2008, and 2011, but those campaigns weren't successful.

"No matter if you win or lose, when you put your name on the ballot, you launch yourself into the public eye," he said. "And I was fully willing and excited to do so, and and have been ever since."

"Political life, it's demanding," Natyshak said. "I've never complained about it because I know that's what I signed up for."

"But at some point, you've got to find a little bit of a balance to be able to reconnect with your family and your community, and find out what else you can do in this life. So I'm excited to launch myself into the unknown, but eternally grateful for the opportunity that I've had to represent this community, and and to fight for the things that matter to the people that I represent."

Natyshak said highlights of his time in office include supporting small business and workers in the Essex region.

His efforts on health care also made the list, he said.

Will continue work on Highway 3, jobs

"I think back to some fights around maintaining thoracic cancer surgery in our region, where literally that level of support and treatment would have been taken out of our community and forcing people up the highway to London and Toronto," he said. "I was the representative, but it was really an effort on behalf of the community."

"And when you can see your community come together and fight in it in a cohesive way as a cause to maintain that type of service, it's overwhelming and it emboldens you to ... press on and and continue to do that work."

Natyshak said the remainder of his term will see him continue to focus on the widening of Highway 3.

"I'm pleased that there are shovels in the ground and we're starting to see some progress," he said. "I will be fully content when I see it completed from Leamington to Essex."

"It's one of those things where you you don't ever let your foot off the pedal until until it's completed and it's made safe for people."

Job losses in the region, which have been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, are also a concern.

Natyshak said the issue isn't unique to Windsor and Essex county, and will require efforts from all levels of government if it's to be addressed.

Next candidate has 'full support'

"I can remember 2008, the economic economic downturn where our region was the first to be hit, the worst to be hit and the last to exit," he said. "It speaks to our need for government policies that support regions like ours, that our border communities that have different dynamics than other regions that might have."

"But I will never lose faith in the people of Windsor and Essex County to persevere," Natyshak said. "We are a tough and resilient community, and I'm inspired by a lot of the the economic activity that I see not only in Windsor, but also in the counties, of some incredible, innovative people and entrepreneurs that are coming to the table to make sure that we are a diversified economy, and one that is able to weather the storm of the pandemic."

As for the future, Natyshak said whoever steps in to be the next Essex NDP candidate will have his full support.

His personal priority, however, will be his family, and his community.

"Right now my focus is on just coming home," Natyshak said. "I may be walking away from provincial politics, but I'm walking towards my family and my community, and that's what feels good right now."

"My focus is getting to see people, and be with people, that I haven't had the chance to for a long time, and and dedicate time to to this wonderful family that I that I've been blessed to have."