Tampon drive aims to give all local women access to feminine hygiene products. Period.

United Way organizations across Canada have organized Tampon Tuesday for the last three years.

The drive is exactly what it sounds like — businesses, labour groups and charities focus on collecting feminine hygiene products.

"It's bigger than I think most people realize," said Lorraine Goddard, with United Way Windsor-Essex County.

According to Goddard, the median income for women is one-third less than their male counterparts. She said there's a higher poverty rate amongst women and children.

"[Women] are often reliant on food banks to help them with their day-to-day needs," said Goddard. "What we don't see happening is donations of these products [to food banks]."

In 2009, CTV in London toured a local food bank and were told these products are some of the most requested but least donated items. The media group launched Tampon Tuesday then.

"This is about raising the issue of poverty in our community and driving a collection so women can access [these products]," said Goddard, adding that she knows young women may miss school without access to the products.

"It is a substantial cost every month. There's really no alternative."

St. Joes Catholic High School and F.J. Brennan Catholic High School are competing against each other in a collection drive. The United Way and Kelsey's restaurant have teamed up to offer dinner Tuesday night in exchange for a donation.