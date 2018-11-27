Talking Animals: Tethering bylaws and other options

The Town of Essex recently introduced a bylaw banning people from tethering their dogs outdoors for more than four hours at a time.

Anthrozoology professor Beth Daly joined Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette to discuss tethering bylaws, as well as other options available to dog owners.

What do you think of a four-hour limit for tethering?

I always wonder where they come up with [the time limits]. It's so varied around the world. Some places allow no tethering and some places have no laws. My question is always "How is it regulated?"

If you don't tether, what other options do dog owners have?

The first time I ever got a dog, I put a fence in. That was a decision, for me was a no-brainer. I personally am not a fan for tethering.

I think the minute we see a dog tied up, we immediately think the dog is being mistreated, but the reality is many people don't have fenced-in yards. I am also fortunate we are committed dog-walkers and this is another big problem. Not everybody walks their dog. For many people, the solution is if I put my dog outside, they'll get exercise. Reality is, if you put your dog outside, even in a big yard, they'll just lie there.

Is there any research into how keeping a dog on a tether for hours at a time affects the animal?

Yes, it's not good for the animal if it's for a long period of time. Dogs are social animals — they're domesticated. They're not pack animals, they're social animals. They recognize people as being part of the family. Dogs are not loners.

How much difference does the length of the rope or chain make?

The reality is that it's very dangerous if it's too long, but if it's too short they can't move at all. They're at risk of choking themselves, of getting tangled or getting caught up.

There are those who believe dogs love being outdoors. Is that true?

Yes! I have a friend with a border collie who loves to be outside. She whines and cries, and they have to let her out ... she just doesn't want to be inside. They got a note in their door accusing them of being animal abusers because their dog was outdoors all day.

They finally decided that if she wants to be outside, they'd make it comfortable for her ... they have a heated dog house. But the perception is that it's mistreatment.

My dog, on the other hand, hates being outdoors if she's not with us.

There's some who say being tethered outside is better than being in a crate all day.

There's an art to crating your dog. Dogs need their own space, and being crated as long as they're being crated well ... when you're not home, if it's the best thing for the dog then it is the best thing. Dogs typically don't love being in big open spaces by themselves. For a dog who is social, it can be overwhelming to be tied up outdoors and they're much more comfortable in their crate indoors.

I'm not crazy about tethering. If there's no other option and you're home, that I have no problem with. Tethering as a form of babysitting when you're out of the house, I am not a big fan of. I think a dog needs to know they're part of the family. Let your dog tell you what he or she likes.

Answers have been edited for length and clarity. Listen to the full interview below: