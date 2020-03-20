Talking Animals: Can pets understand our body language?

Here's an experiment you can try: set up two food stations for your dog side-by-side, cover them up, and bring your dog to them. Point at one of them and see if your canine companion goes to it over the other.

University of Windsor anthrozoologist Beth Daly says they will. She spoke on the most recent edition of Windsor Morning's series "Talking Animals", to host Tony Doucette about animals' ability to understand our body language and gestures.

"There's a lot of evidence that dogs have an innate ability to follow not only human point, but humans' gaze," she said. "So if you look across the room at something a dog will also ... And also when you point to something, dog follows your point, and if you don't believe me try it — you'll be surprised!"

Following humans' points and gazes is an ability chimpanzees, the species most closely related to humans, lack, according to Daly. So why would dogs be able to do this, when an animal with which we share a relatively recent common ancestor can't?

Daly says part of the reason may be that humans have throughout our history spent more time around dogs than other animals — dogs and humans have co-evolved together for over 10,000 years.

"There's a belief that, because they've co-evolved with us, we've learned to read each others body language. We can read dogs' body language really well, right? Why wouldn't they be able to read ours?" she said. "And dogs have been around humans for about 15,000 years."

The debate over whether this ability is innate or learned is still very much active. The fact that puppies appear to be able to follow points and gazes as early as seven or eight weeks old suggests that if it is learned, dogs are picking it up at a very early stage.

And yawns aren't just contagious between humans. Daly says there's evidence that dogs are more likely to yawn after people yawn.

Dogs aren't alone in their ability to follow points and gazes — research has demonstrated that dolphins can as well.

"We know how intelligent dolphins are. So they can read the behaviour of other animals," Daly said. "And because they need to guess what someone else is going to do in order to have a better chance of moving.up in their little dolphin hierarchy world, it's been suggested that maybe they do the same thing with humans."

A horse, of course

But what about facial expressions?

Daly says she hasn't seen any research on dogs' ability to follow facial expressions, but there is research which suggests that horses can.

So before you ask that horse "Why the long face?", consider that it might be reading yours.

Horses have a remarkably strong ability to read human facial expressions and emotions, and it may be because of their long relationship with humans. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

And horses don't just read facial expressions — they store memories of humans' emotions too. It's called "memory for emotion," and it means domesticated horses will move away from someone they remember being angry. Their heartbeat also increases when they look at photos of people with angry faces, and they're more likely to move toward a person in a submissive posture than someone in a more imposing stance.

This may not be surprising, says Daly, given that horses, like dogs, are domesticated animals that have a long and deep relationship with humans.

On a personal level, Daly believes that her yellow Labrador, Grasshopper, can understand her.

"Anybody with an animal will tell you that the animal recognizes their moods, their facial expressions," she said.