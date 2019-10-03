Talking Animals: No pets in the White House 'unprecedented'

Throughout history, past Presidents of the United States have been known to show off their pets to the public.

Former president Barack Obama had two family dogs, Bo and Sunny, who were sometimes spotted around the White House.

But for the last four years, however, there's been no presidential pets in the White House, which Beth Daly, anthrozoology professor at the University of Windsor, calls "unprecedented."

Here's part of her conversation with Windsor Morning host Robin Brown about presidential pets.

How unusual is it for a president not to have a pet in the White House, as is the case with Donald Trump?

It is not only unusual, but it is almost unprecedented. In the last, I think maybe 120 years or something, there has only been one president who has not had a pet. And he was assassinated while in office, and that was President (William) McKinley.

Has Trump explained why he doesn't have a pet?

Yes. Originally he said he doesn't have time, but I think it's pretty clear that he just doesn't much like animals, which is interesting. One of the reasons that you often make a connection or are attracted to people who have animals is because of the way that they're able to really connect with something. For instance, you know, it represents normalcy. It represents trust between people we admire and their ability to form this kind of really lovely relationship. And so it's I guess many would say, not surprising that Donald Trump is sort of unprecedented for not having a dog and probably not even liking them very much. And I I think in fairness, I think that there is a reference to somewhere out there that he is not by any stretch of the imagination, an animal lover.

Now Trump's opponent, his democratic opponent, Joe Biden, does have a dog. So is Biden making a point of showing off his dog?

Yes, I've noticed that recently that there have been a lot of pictures online that he has been shown, not just parading around with his dog, but actually walking in front of a dog rescue organization. Which is really, I'm certain, a deliberate choice.

Beth Daly says she's noticed more photos of presidential candidate Joe Biden floating around social media where he is posing with dogs. She says this is a "deliberate" move for the campaign. In October of 2019, this photo was posted to Biden's Facebook page with the caption "Some Americans celebrate #NationalCatDay, some celebrate #NationalDogDay - President Trump celebrates neither. It says a lot. It’s time we put a pet back in the White House." (Joe Biden/Facebook)

What are some of the more famous presidential pets?

If you go back even to the tradition beginning, which many would say was in Warren Harding's day, which is in the 1920s, he had a dog called Laddie Boy, and Laddie Boy had his own beautifully carved wooden chair for cabinet meetings. He had a personal valet that waited on him. He actually wrote a piece, an opinion piece, giving his opinion on all of the people in the cabinet and he was often used to detract from Harding's infidelity. But Laddie Boy was really well known at the time for being this iconic figure in the White House. So many would say the tradition started with that dog.

Now, Fala is the dog belonging to Roosevelt, and he's actually memorialized alongside Roosevelt in Washington. He was with Roosevelt all the time, there was a speech that Roosevelt made saying how much he adored his dog. Perhaps the most famous speech involving a dog is called the "Checkers speech". That was during Nixon's turmoil, he referenced that, yes, he had taken some things he shouldn't have and he was given this dog as a gift and maybe he was not supposed to have taken the dog, but there was no way he was returning this dog. And the dog's name was Checkers. And that was a speech that was said to have saved his campaign.

Beth Daly says it's believed that former President Barack Obama got their family dog to avoid breaking the presidential pet tradition.

What can a cute dog do for a president's popularity?

A cute dog can take away from the fact that the president isn't so cute or well-behaved. I mean, when you think about the trust factor, the goofiness factor, the total innocence, so when you're looking at a dog with those big eyes and that adorable, lovable floppy body, especially a puppy. You're thinking a person who really loves this kind of animal can't be all that bad. And that's really what people are counting on. These PR people, when they're representing these leaders, they're counting on the public being a bit manipulated by that visual, and it works. It works really well, we know this from history. Dogs have literally been game changers. I recently read an article about this where they actually have called this the "dog effect" that people who work in election campaigns talk about the dog effect.