Talking Animals: Is it just you or do your pets feel different too in the age of COVID-19

While humans are scrambling to figure out what to make of life in the age of COVID-19, their furry counterparts also find themselves with a new reality to contend with. So just what do our pets make of life during the pandemic?

"It really depends on the dog's personality and what the dogs are used to," anthrozoology professor Beth Daly told Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette.

Cats, she said, couldn't care less.

With more family members around on a regular basis at the house, Daly said it is important, especially for dogs which have been trained to deal with their separation anxiety, to have some alone time.

Anthrozoology professor Beth Daly joined Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette to talk how pets might be feeling during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tom Addison/CBC)

"Make sure they are left alone and have a bit of that routine," Daly said. "So maybe put them in a different part of the house so that they're used to that."

Senior dogs, such as Daly's 12-year-old dog Grasshopper, tend to have their own routines, she explained.

"I sort of just really respect what the dog is telling me and I think that most people need to do that as well."

Too many walks?

Daly also pointed out that some dogs, who are usually eager for walks, are getting more than they bargained for.

"In certain countries, the restrictions are so severe that the only time people can leave the house is if they have a dog," she said.

"In Spain, people are borrowing people's dogs, dogs are exhausted because in apartment buildings neighbours are asking if they can take the same dog for a walk over and over and over again."

Daly said there is such thing as walking a dog too much.

"Pay attention to your dog," Daly said. "If she's exhausted then take her home."

And while animals may have noticed a shift, they can also help humans reduce their stress at a time like this. With many people working at home, she said that there's anecdotal and scientific research that shows having a pet in the workplace is a good thing.

"Now we have a whole global society that's finding out what its like having your pets at home and it's reducing a lot of stress, it tends to increase productivity," she said.

"We're relaxed, we work better."