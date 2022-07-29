Meet the hosts of Talkin Real Melanin, a new Windsor-Essex show

Three women in Windsor-Essex are launching a new program this fall, called Talkin' Real Melanin, with a focus on stories and voices of the Black, African and Caribbean community.

Moya McAlister and co-hosts Irene Moore-Davis and Angelina Ebegbuzi say the show is about subjects that are close to them and the Black community.

"I feel like representation matters, and it's been time that Windsor has something that is about the things that we think about, the things that we feel, some challenges and also a lot of the triumphs we do have in this community," said Ebegbuzi.

The women hope to feature stories about arts, businesses and issues that matter to those of Black, Caribbean and African descent, said Moore-Davis.

"We talk about Black hair, and our own personal journeys through, you know, all the different changes we've had and the different settings and experiences," said McAlister.

Talkin' Real Melanin premiers this fall on YourTV Windsor.

