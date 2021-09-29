Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Take a look back at the great flood of 2016 | CBC News Loaded
Windsor
·
Video
Take a look back at the great flood of 2016
CBC Windsor looks back at the flood of 2016, which ravaged homes and neighbourhoods, changing the way we think about rain.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 3:54 AM ET | Last Updated: September 28
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now