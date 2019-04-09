Ontario PC tailgating move sparks plenty of questions for Windsor

The city is waiting for more information about the provincial legalization of tailgate partying at sporting events before anyone can say how it will affect Windsor.

The provincial government is set to lay out changes to special occasion liquor permits.

Any parking lot or venue within a reasonable distance from a major sports complex would be able to apply for a permit, which would allow for the sale of alcohol.

Ray Mensour, executive director of the recreation and culture for the City of Windsor, is unsure whether this will open the door to tailgating at the WFCU Centre or other venues.

A group of Buffalo Bills fans from Toronto, Canada, pose for a photo while tailgating in the parking lot of New Era Field before an NFL football game between the Bills and the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Adrian Kraus/Associated Press)

"At this point in time we don't know who it's going to affect or what facilities it's going to affect because if it's just for professional sporting teams it might not affect us. We need more details before we determine what the next steps are," said Mensour.

Those details are expected to be released with the provincial budget Thursday.

CBC News heard differing opinions on whether tailgating should be allowed from Windsorites.

"Personally I've seen it. I don't partake in it. I've never been to a tailgate party but it looks fun. It looks like a sense of unity," said Cindy Brenner. "I think it's a great idea."

However, Leonard Elliott thinks it should be against the law because there are lots of kids around.

"It should be left at home or in the stadium," said Elliott.

Former Herman High School and Windsor AKO Fratmen football player Floyd Patterson can hardly wait.

"I think the tailgating is going to be awesome. Just the experience. If you ever go to the states to take in a game, baseball, anything I think it's awesome. It just makes the sporting event much better," he said.