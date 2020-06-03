Talking about systemic racism not a new discussion for this interracial Ontario family

Discussions about systemic racism are at the forefront this week, as protests sweep U.S. and some Canadian cities. And while it may be a new conversation for some families, it's not for others, such as the Ramseys of Belle River.

Germaine Ramsey is black, and his wife, former Essex NDP MP Tracey Ramsey, is white.

Their family talks about racism a lot, and how the experience Tracey has leaving their home will be very different from what Germaine or sons Max, 19, and Maliq, 17 will go through.

Germaine said the conversations he has with their sons reminds him of things his mother told him when he was growing up in the '60s in downtown Windsor.

"I always wanted to think that the world's getting better. We're being told that things are better and people are being accepted more, and I feel that we were kind of lulled into a sense that we were heading in the right direction," he said.

"But when we look at the things that are happening now today, things are still the same, but they're just being put out on film now."

Tracey said that even through violent protests and clashes with police are happening in the U.S., their continuing conversations about racism at home haven't really changed because "the situation is always the same."

We have to definitely keep our eyes on what the real issue is and right now it's anti-black racism, - Germain Ramsey

"The things they share with us are really eye-opening in many ways and I think unfortunately is the same thing Germaine has experienced his whole life," she said.

The parents speak to their kids about safety very often.

"After Trayvon Martin and everything that happened in the states we talked about not wearing a hoodie when they're out and about with their friends," said Tracey.

Germaine and Max Ramsey wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts. Germaine said conversations he has with his sons about racism remind him of the ones he had with his mother in the 60s. (Tracey Ramsey/Facebook)

Martin was shot to death by neighbourhood watchman George Zimmerman in a gated community in Florida, weeks after his 17th birthday on Feb. 26, 2012. He was coming home from a convenience store and was wearing a hoodie.

"We just had a really serious conversation about their safety. And once they started to drive, about interactions with police," said Tracey.

She said she often talks to her sons about their experiences here in Canada — about the subtle racism they see, and maybe how it's not taken as seriously here.

It's encouraging to hear that their friends support them and talk about racism and challenge it but they really fear I think that things are not much better in Canada for them, - Tracey Ramsey

"It's encouraging to hear that their friends support them and talk about racism and challenge it but they really fear I think that things are not much better in Canada for them," said Tracey. "There's a bit of moral superiority where Canadians think they're better than the U.S. but there are so many examples that we're not."

"I think our area is a little unique from others and maybe because of our relatively small size," said Germaine.

"I find that there seems to be in our society almost a misrepresentation of black males. We see that there is this thing that's going on with black males. I don't know what to call it, it's not hatred it's not fear it's not even a misunderstanding. But in reports we see it seems black males are being called on."

LISTEN | Hear more about the Ramsey family's discussions about racism:

Discussions about systemic racism are at the forefront this week, but it's nothing new for the Ramseys, an interracial family from Belle River. We spoke to Germaine and Tracey Ramsey. 8:38

Tracey said family and friends have been calling a lot lately to check in on the Ramseys and especially the kids to ask how they're feeling.

Tracey said she gives many people the same message if they want to be supportive.

"It's no longer enough to say 'I'm not a racist' you have to be actively working to be anti-racist," she said.

"We have to definitely keep our eyes on what the real issue is and right now it's anti-black racism," said Germaine.