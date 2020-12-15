Years later, Syrian refugee families reflect on their new life in Windsor

About four years ago, Mayada Khalaf and her family left Syria and arrived in Windsor to start a new life.

"The first time, when I come here, I fear about anything because it's a new country and new people," she told CBC News. "I make friends, I went to school, after that I see this place safe for my kids, better than my country."

Since coming to Canada, her husband Fares Albakro, found work pretty quickly and now owns his own flooring business, she said.

Albakro and Khalaf have five children together, all of whom are in school and are Canadian citizens. Khalaf said the pandemic has put her own citizenship test and ceremony on hold.

"[Windsor] is a good place and safe sometimes," said Kawthar, one of the couple's daughters. She said she misses seeing her grandmothers, but she talks to them on the phone.

"I miss all my family," Khalaf said, adding that her father died just last week, but she hopes the rest of her family can join them in Canada sometime soon.

Yet, the transition to living in Windsor wasn't easy for every family.

Nahla Alalloush said since she's arrived, which was also four years ago, she's had a hard time adjusting.

"It's difficult years for me, you know it's new country, and everything is new for us," she said. "Lifestyle here, society and everything here it's new and different from our society."

Nahla Alalloush and her family also came to Windsor four years ago. She says the transition has been difficult for her, yet her family is doing well. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Despite this, she said the family is doing well — they have made friends and are learning English.

Alalloush said she was able to finish her high school diploma and get part time work.

"We want good future for our kids, you get education, this is the best thing we want," she said, adding that all her kids are in school and learning lots. Her oldest son will be graduating high school soon.

Her husband, Subhi Alhamoud, has been able to purchase the home they're living in and teaches Arabic at the Syrian Community Centre of Windsor.