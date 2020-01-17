SW Sounds: Trout

SW Sounds is a weekly series that profiles a southwestern Ontario artist or band and their new music. Listen for it Mondays on Afternoon Drive between 4:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on CBC Radio One.

There was a time when heavy, distorted guitars ruled the mainstream. But these days, it can pretty hard to find that sound outside of a classic rock station.

If it seems like rock is dead, Windsor's Roye Truong would disagree. The 29-year-old is the leader of Trout, a band steeped in the tradition of 90's indie rock. The loud guitars and reverb-drenched lead vocals are in full display on the band's latest EP, Nectar, released in the dog days just before New Years Day 2020.

Truong spoke with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre.

How did the band come together?

It started kind of as like a side project for me. I was playing in other bands that were a little bit different from the kind of music than Trout is. But I would say 90s indie rock is a good place to start when it comes to describing our sound...bands like Pavement or Built To Spill or Dinosaur Jr.

It's fascinating to me that you gravitated toward bands in their heydey in the late 90s — because you would've been too young to go to their shows!

Yeah, I guess I stumbled into it just as they were dropping off (laughs). It just really really stuck with me and it's still what I enjoy the most today.

How would you describe the scene for your genre of rock in Windsor, with respect to Detroit's?

In my experience there's very little crossover between like the local music scene in Detroit and the local music scene in Windsor because the love often just goes one way. Detroit is this city with so much musical history but people over there don't necessarily think of Windsor the same way. I would like to have more collaboration with artists in Detroit, but as of right now it doesn't really happen as much as you'd think it should. But I think Windsor's music scene is definitely distinct from Detroit because of that.

Tell us a bit about the song 'Pollinator.'

I wrote that song a few years ago now. It's funny just to revisit old music to see where my head was at. It was about how there's a certain unfairness in life, how it's hard to argue that there is fate or some kind of divine control when there's so much unfairness. I guess I was talking about bees and wasps (laughs). Bees serve such a positive purpose and they're dying off, but wasps thrive in that decay and are doing so well. They both look very similar but one is suffering and the other is thriving. How's that fair?

This interview was edited and condensed.

Have a listen to 'Pollinator' as part of Trout's SW Sounds profile:

