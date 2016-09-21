Open your pool by May 24 or pay a potential $260 fee
Swimming pools on private property must be open by May 24, according to a City of Windsor bylaw.
Did you know the City of Windsor has a swimming pool bylaw?
The bylaw (160-2010) requires swimming pools to operate from May 24 to Sept. 1, to reduce mosquito breeding areas and the spread of the West Nile virus.
Violating the bylaw could result in an administrative inspection fee of $260.
Proper winter pool covers must be installed after Sept. 1 for pools no longer in use.
There are additional bylaws regarding enclosures and fencing, which can be found on the city website.
