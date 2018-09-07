4 swimmers taking on Lake Erie Saturday to raise awareness for lake health

It's going to be a long day in Lake Erie for Jennifer Agnew this Saturday.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. at Peche Island, she will be swimming down the Detroit River and across the lake from west to east at 10 designated locations as one of four swimmers in "Swim for Erie."

"Lake Erie is so important," said Agnew. She's participating in the event to raise awareness for health of the lake, where algae blooms have been an issue lately.

Agnew said the event is a fundraiser for Lake Erie Guardian, a community group that organizes advocacy efforts for better policy and practices for the stewardship of the lake.

In this Aug. 3, 2014, file photo, an algae bloom covers Lake Erie near the City of Toledo water intake crib off the shore of Curtice, Ohio. (Haraz N. Ghanbari/Associated Press)

Harmful algal blooms have been a concern especially in the western basin of the lake, said Katie Stammler, a water quality scientist with the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

"The lake is worse now than it was 10 years ago," she said, noting that it's a shallow lake and the water has been warmer, which is helping the algae grow.

Four swimmers. 24 hours. It's called the Swim for Erie and it's an endurance test for some swimmers hoping to raise awareness about protecting Lake Erie. We'll get all the details when one of the swimmers, Jennifer Agnew of Harrow 9:41

Preventing blooms from becoming severe

When there's excess phosphorus in the water, they become a source of nutrients for algae to grow exponentially. And when that algae die, toxins are released, which are harmful to humans and pets.

"You can end up with a rash if the toxin levels are high enough," Stammler said. "If your pets drink [the water, they] can get very sick."

Agnew is on the masters team for Windsor Essex Swim Team. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Even though algal blooms are always going to happen, the key is to prevent them from becoming "severe," she said.

Stammler gave examples of things people can do to make a difference.

Use just enough lawn fertilizer, or don't use them at all.

Make sure fallen leaves on your property are cleaned up.

Use phosphate-free soap.

"I think we don't know yet how far things will go. I think if we are proactive … we can put a halt to where we are now," said Stammler.

The lake was polluted in the 60s and 70s and was considered "dead," she said. It didn't have the oxygen to sustain life.

Agnew remembers the pollution when she was growing up.

"I want it to get better and not to go back and get worse again," she said.