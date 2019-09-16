SUV crashes into Tecumseh Road Tim Hortons
Windsor police confirmed Monday they are investigating the events that led to an SUV crashing into a Tim Hortons restaurant at 3090 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor.
Windsor police said no injuries were reported
The vehicle drove into the restaurant Monday, smashing windows and part of the wall.
Police and emergency services cleaned up the site.
According to Windsor police, no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
With files from Tahmina Aziz
