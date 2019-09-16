Skip to Main Content
SUV crashes into Tecumseh Road Tim Hortons
Windsor·New

SUV crashes into Tecumseh Road Tim Hortons

Windsor police confirmed Monday they are investigating the events that led to an SUV crashing into a Tim Hortons restaurant at 3090 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor. 

Windsor police said no injuries were reported

CBC News ·
The SUV crashed into a Tim Hortons restaurant at 3093 Tecumseh Rd. E. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

The vehicle drove into the restaurant Monday, smashing windows and part of the wall. 

Police and emergency services cleaned up the site. 

According to Windsor police, no injuries were reported as a result of the collision. 

Police and emergency services cleaned up the site. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

With files from Tahmina Aziz

