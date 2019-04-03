Pets rescued from 'suspicious' fire in Chatham

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious fire in Chatham.

Fire crews in Chatham responded to a blaze at a fourplex on Wellington Street East Tuesday afternoon.

Quick knock down by firefighters on Wellington St. E. <br><br>No injuries to report. Cause is unknown at this time. <a href="https://t.co/0CZ5ne06bj">pic.twitter.com/0CZ5ne06bj</a> —@ckfiredept

Firefighters rescued a number of pets from the building. There were no injuries and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Damage has been estimated at about $150,000.