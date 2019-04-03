Skip to Main Content
Pets rescued from 'suspicious' fire in Chatham
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious fire in Chatham. 

CBC News ·
Chatham firefighters rescue pets from a fourplex fire on Wellington Street. (Chatham-Kent Fire Department/Twitter)

Fire crews in Chatham responded to a blaze at a fourplex on Wellington Street East Tuesday afternoon. 

Firefighters rescued a number of pets from the building. There were no injuries and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Damage has been estimated at about $150,000.

