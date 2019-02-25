Suspected cocaine bundles seized at Ambassador Bridge

The Canadian Border Services Agency seized six bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday.

A commercial truck driver was sent for secondary inspection on Feb. 19 and the suspected cocaine was found during that examination.

"This seizure demonstrates the hard work and perseverance of our officers who are committed to stopping illegal activity at our borders and to protecting our communities," said Tamara Allard, district operations director for the Ambassador Bridge's CBSA unit.

The bricks weigh a total of 8.2 kilograms.

CBSA officers arrested a Waterloo man, who was later charged by police.

Border officers also seized the tractor trailer during the ongoing investigation and have not yet returned it to its owner.