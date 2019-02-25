Skip to Main Content
Suspected cocaine bundles seized at Ambassador Bridge
New

Suspected cocaine bundles seized at Ambassador Bridge

The Canadian Border Services Agency seized six bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday.

Six bricks of suspected cocaine were found in secondary inspection

CBC News ·
8.2 kg of suspected cocaine seized at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 19, 2019. (Canadian Border Services Agency)

The Canadian Border Services Agency seized six bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday.

A commercial truck driver was sent for secondary inspection on Feb. 19 and the suspected cocaine was found during that examination.

"This seizure demonstrates the hard work and perseverance of our officers who are committed to stopping illegal activity at our borders and to protecting our communities," said Tamara Allard, district operations director for the Ambassador Bridge's CBSA unit. 

The bricks weigh a total of 8.2 kilograms. 

CBSA officers arrested a Waterloo man, who was later charged by police.

Border officers also seized the tractor trailer during the ongoing investigation and have not yet returned it to its owner.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us