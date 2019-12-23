30 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge

The Canada Border Services Agency seized 30 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge Dec. 15.

According to CBSA, a male drive arrived at the border in Windsor, Ont. and was referred for secondary inspection. During examination, border services officers discovered 30 packages of the suspected cocaine, weighing about 40 kilograms.

The CBSA arrested the driver, from Brampton, Ont. and transferred custody of him and the evidence to the RCMP.

The Brampton man has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

As of Dec. 17, the southern Ontario CBSA intercepted and seized more than 395 kilograms of suspected cocaine.