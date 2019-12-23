30 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge
The Canada Border Services Agency seized 30 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge Dec. 15.
The 30 packages of the suspected cocaine weigh about 40 kilograms
The Canada Border Services Agency seized 30 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge Dec. 15.
According to CBSA, a male drive arrived at the border in Windsor, Ont. and was referred for secondary inspection. During examination, border services officers discovered 30 packages of the suspected cocaine, weighing about 40 kilograms.
The CBSA arrested the driver, from Brampton, Ont. and transferred custody of him and the evidence to the RCMP.
The Brampton man has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
As of Dec. 17, the southern Ontario CBSA intercepted and seized more than 395 kilograms of suspected cocaine.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.