Suspect wanted in connection to Windsor murder arrested in Michigan, police say

A suspect deemed by police as one of Canada's most-wanted fugitives has been taken into custody in the U.S.

City police say authorities have been searching for Malique Calloo, 27, has been since the murder of Daniel Squalls last fall.

Squalls, 24, was shot Nov. 28, 2022, on Hanna Street East near Marentette Avenue.

Windsor police say they worked with the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, and located Calloo in Michigan. They worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to coordinate the arrest.

"I want to commend the exceptional teamwork among partners and the persistence of our investigators, who never gave up on this case," said Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire.

Another man was already arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting.

In December, Windsor police announced that Hussein Al Hayawi faced a charge of first-degree murder.