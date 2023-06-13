Suspect and victim knew each other in recent sex assault of girl at Windsor park, police say

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other in a recently reported sexual assault at a Windsor park.

A girl alleged being assaulted around 10 p.m., June 3, at Windsor's Optimist Memorial Park on Ypres Avenue, according to Windsor police.

Initially, authorities said the girl was approached by an "unidentified adult male" on a bike — who after a brief conversation, sexually assaulted her and stole several of her possessions.

We are still investigating a sexual assault and theft. - Windsor Police Service

Bianca Jackson, with the Windsor Police Service, says they've determined a stranger was not involved.

"We are still investigating a sexual assault and theft," Jackson said in an email statement.

"The update was to advise that the suspect and victim are known to each other and this was not a random act."

When the assault was first reported by police, authorities said the suspect was described as 30 to 40 years old, medium height, medium build, with a slender face, cleft chin, short hair, hairy legs and muscular calves.

And, at the time of the incident, police say he was wearing an off-coloured white, white t-shirt, beige shorts and black shoes.