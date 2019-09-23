Armed and dangerous: Suspect wanted for attempted murder in stabbing investigation

Windsor police have identified a suspect in a stabbing investigation which began Sept. 22.

Around 10 a.m., police responded to reports of a fight to find one individual had been stabbed.

The suspect, now identified as Zephaniah Moses, allegedly fled the scene on foot, running northbound from Marentette Avenue at Brant Street.

According to police, Moses is armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

Zephaniah Moses, shown here in this photo released by Windsor police, is wanted for attempted murder.

The injured victim had left the scene before police arrived, going to the hospital via cab. Officers met with the victim at the hospital and confirmed he had life-threatening injuries consistent with being stabbed.

Blood was located on the roadway where the attack is believed to have occurred.

Officers searched a residence in the 800 block of Assumption Street, believed to be connected to the suspect, but Moses was not present.

Police believe the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The case remains under active investigation.

Moses is wanted on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon. He is described as a black male about 5'8" and 135 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.