Windsor police say suspect shot by officer has died in hospital

A man shot by a police officer in downtown Windsor on Monday afternoon has died, police say.

Windsor Police said Monday night that a 70-year-old man died in hospital after an officer shot the man they described as a suspect in the area of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue.

Police said on Twitter just before 3 p.m. that they responded to a call involving a weapon. The provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the investigation, as per provincial legislation.

In a statement, the SIU said a 70-year-old man was "wielding a machete and threatening people." After an interaction with officers on the scene, one officer used a Taser on the man, and another fired a gunshot at him.

There is no risk to public safety at this time, police said.

Windsor Police have blocked off Wyandotte Street from at least Ouellette to Pelissier Street. In a tweet, police say a person with a weapon was shot by an officer. Traffic is being rerouted from the area.

"I just heard a gunshot, and then saw the police lying on the person," said Roger Baz, a parking attendant who was near the scene.

Baz said incidents like this are not new in the neighbourhood.

Ouellette Avenue was closed for hours between Park Street and Elliott Street West.