Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Windsor police say suspect shot by officer has died in hospital

The provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the investigation.

Police were responding to a call involving a person with a weapon

CBC News ·
Police cars block a downtown intersection with cars and caution tape.
Police have blocked the intersection of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor due to a shooting incident. (Mike Evans/CBC)

A man shot by a police officer in downtown Windsor on Monday afternoon has died, police say.

Windsor Police said Monday night that a 70-year-old man died in hospital after an officer shot the man they described as a suspect in the area of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue.

Police said on Twitter just before 3 p.m. that they responded to a call involving a weapon. The provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has taken over the investigation, as per provincial legislation.

In a statement, the SIU said a 70-year-old man was "wielding a machete and threatening people." After an interaction with officers on the scene, one officer used a Taser on the man, and another fired a gunshot at him.

There is no risk to public safety at this time, police said.

"I just heard a gunshot, and then saw the police lying on the person," said Roger Baz, a parking attendant who was near the scene. 

Baz said incidents like this are not new in the neighbourhood.

Ouellette Avenue was closed for hours between Park Street and Elliott Street West.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now