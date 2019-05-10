Chatham-Kent police seek 4 teens in attempted murder case

Police in Chatham-Kent are seeking two 17-year-old suspects and two 19-year-old suspects in a shooting that took place on Tuesday evening.

In total, police are now looking for four people related to an incident that took place around 6 p.m. on Harvey Street in Chatham where two people were sent to hospital with gunshot wounds.

A dog was also shot and killed.

"It was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence," police said in a statement to CBC News.

Both of the new suspects being sought by police are teenage boys, but police are also looking for 19-year-old Terry St. Hill and 19-year-old Rylie Dejonge-Vandusen.

Police are treating the case as an attempted murder, and said they have grounds to arrest the four teens. Police also said the teens are believed to be "armed and dangerous."

Police ask that anyone who spots one of the suspect or knows their whereabouts does not approach, but call 911 immediately.