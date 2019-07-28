Suspect arrested in west Windsor homicide, say police
The victim has been identified as a 64-year-old woman.
The suspect in a west-end homicide has been arrested by Windsor police.
The body of a 64-year-old woman was found at a home on Mill Street, just south of Sandwich Street, on July 24.
Investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other.
Alexander Mackenzie, 33, was arrested Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. He's been charged with first-degree murder.
