Suspect arrested, charged in connection to downtown murder near City Hall Square

Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Windsor resident in connection to a homicide that took place Tuesday evening near the 400 block of City Hall Square E.

According to a Windsor police media release issued Thursday, Jassee Yalda has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Police said they're not currently searching for other suspects.

Yalda was located and arrested without incident on Wednesday, following an investigation by Windsor police's major crime branch.

Officers searched two residents — one in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue and one in the 400 block of McDougall Street — before locating Yalda.

Windsor police public information officer Sgt. Steve Betteridge previously described the incident as "very unique," because officers were investigating two areas in connection to the murder.

Despite Yalda's arrest, Windsor police's major crime branch is continuing to investigate.