Law community reflects on Indigenous leader Susie Jones

Susie Jones, a member of the Walpole Island First Nation, is remembered by Windsor's law community as a staunch advocate for Indigenous rights, as well as an advocate for Indigenous representation in the legal field.

Though she wasn't a lawyer herself, Jones sat on the board for Legal Assistance of Windsor (LAW) and participated in the University of Windsor's Truth and Reconciliation Steering Committee.

"In our board meetings, Susie was very active in encouraging us to keep in mind the cause calls of action coming out of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission," said Marion Overholt, executive director of Legal Assistance of Windsor. "She was very much aware of how important it was for the legal community to respond to those calls of action and implement changes to the justice system, particularly the criminal justice system,"

Marion Overholt is the executive director of Legal Assistance of Windsor. She remembers Susie Jones as a passionate voice who advocated for Indigenous rights. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

In a July 17 tweet, Christopher Waters, dean of the University of Windsor Faculty of Law, wrote that Jones's "light shone bright."

"She shared her wisdom and presence with us at ceremonies, at our [Faculty of Law] Anishnaabe Law Camp and as a board member [with Legal Assistance of Windsor]," wrote Waters. "She will be missed."

Overholt further described Jones as tenacious and informative, and a person who "really wanted to engage people and to help us understand the work that we needed to do on reconciliation with Indigenous people."

"We so appreciated her wisdom and insight," said Overholt. "We will miss her."