In-home support worker arrested for fraud, more victims expected
On March 4 around 11:45 a.m., officers located and arrested the suspect
A personal support worker faces 16 criminal charges for allegedly taking advantage of a home care client.
The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit launched the investigation in February after an elderly woman reported unauthorized transactions on her credit card.
Investigators determined the suspect was providing in-home care to the victim.
Officers located and arrested the 53-year-old suspect on Monday around 11:45 a.m.
She has been charged with multiple counts fraud under $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and personation.
Police believe there could be more victims, because the alleged crimes are related to the suspect's employment as a P.S.W.
