More consultations for supervised injection site on the way, location now key focus

Nearly a year after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) asked for public input on supervised injection sites, officials are about to embark on another series of community consultations.

The health unit's board approved Thursday the next phase in this process: further community consultation to determine a "suitable and accessible" location for a supervised injection site.

The news comes the same week that CBC News reported at least 22 people died from opioids in the first three months of 2019, double the number for the same time period in 2018.

"Our next steps really will be to engage the community again," said Theresa Marentette, CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. "Determining a location will require a lot more comprehensive consultation."

Right now, Marenette said there aren't any locations in mind. They'll be looking to residents, focus groups and healthcare providers for guidance.

However, in the most recent public survey, Marentette indicated the "majority" of respondents said a future site should be in the downtown area "where people who inject drugs would be using the service."

WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette calls some of the comments made by those who opposed the sites 'hard to read.' (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"I think that is reasonable to think that," said Marentette.

Consultations will also rely on the health unit's epidemiologist, as well as data centred around the location and quantity of discarded needles, as indicators when searching for a site, she said.

Above and beyond the consultative process, Marentette said there needs to be a clear plan for healthcare, primary care and addiction and mental health support for anyone who may use the supervised injection site.

Safety and security, hours of operation and proximity to schools and day cares are all considerations when looking at a potential location.

WECHU's board of directors also received Thursday results on the previous community engagement process looking more broadly at public interest in supervised injection sites. Health Canada and the province both require these details before moving ahead with a new site.

The health unit will file two separate applications.

Federally, an exemption is needed under the Controlled Substances Act, while funding to operate the supervised injection site will come from the province.

The report will be posted to the health unit's website on Monday.