'Football cocoon' tradition returns for newborn Super Bowl babies
Babies born on at Windsor Regional Hospital today got a special football-themed welcome
The winners of this year's Super Bowl will be playing for more than just the Vince Lombardi trophy. They'll be vying for the lifelong fandom of four babies born in Windsor on game day.
For the fifth year running, Windsor Regional Hospital wrapped babies born on Sunday in custom-made "football cocoons."
"My husband thought it was pretty cool. ... I thought it was pretty cool," said Cate Duxbury, who gave birth to her third child — Macsen — at about 2 a.m. this morning.
Her husband is a football fan, but she admitted she's not.
"My water broke. ... [My husband] was like, 'Well, I guess we're having this baby on Super Bowl Sunday,'" she said. "We didn't have any Super Bowl parties booked, but I think we're going to start having one every year now at our house."
The football wraps — and accompanying cap — were knitted by Windsor Regional Hospital Auxillary president Fae Gillespie.
"This is really nice to have," said Duxbury.
