'Football cocoon' tradition returns for newborn Super Bowl babies

Babies born on at Windsor Regional Hospital today were wrapped up in 'football cocoons' to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday.

Babies born on at Windsor Regional Hospital today got a special football-themed welcome

Sanjay Maru · CBC News ·
Babies born today at Windsor Regional Hospital were wrapped up in 'football cocoons' for Super Bowl Sunday. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The winners of this year's Super Bowl will be playing for more than just the Vince Lombardi trophy. They'll be vying for the lifelong fandom of four babies born in Windsor on game day.

For the fifth year running, Windsor Regional Hospital wrapped babies born on Sunday in custom-made "football cocoons."

"My husband thought it was pretty cool. ... I thought it was pretty cool," said Cate Duxbury, who gave birth to her third child — Macsen — at about 2 a.m. this morning.

Parents met at 5 p.m. Sunday to take a group picture. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Her husband is a football fan, but she admitted she's not.

"My water broke. ... [My husband] was like, 'Well, I guess we're having this baby on Super Bowl Sunday,'" she said. "We didn't have any Super Bowl parties booked, but I think we're going to start having one every year now at our house."

The football wraps — and accompanying cap — were knitted by Windsor Regional Hospital Auxillary president Fae Gillespie.

"This is really nice to have," said Duxbury.

Cate Duxbury gave birth to her third child, Macsen, at about 2 a.m. this morning. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

