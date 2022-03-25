Nearly 1,000 City of Windsor employees have made the new Ontario Sunshine List.

The list, which includes the names of Ontario public sector employees who made at least $100,000 in 2021, was released Friday.

It includes more than 900 City of Windsor employees (of those, 229 are firefighters, and more than 360 are with Windsor police).

There are more than 80 Essex County employees on the list, as well.

In the education sector, the list includes:

More than 400 employees of the Greater Essex County School Board;

More than 950 employees with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, and

more than 600 University of Windsor employees.

Windsor Regional Hospital has more than 500 employees on the list, while the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has 32.

Among the region's highest public-sector earners in 2021 were:

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj, at about $433,000;

UWindsor President and Vice-Chancellor Robert Gordon, about $372,000;

UWindsor Prof. Hoda ElMaraghy, about $328,000;

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens earned about $199,000 in 2021.