13 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex County this weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the region for Saturday and Sunday combined.

It says two of the new cases are local health care workers, three are from close contacts with confirmed cases, two are community acquired and six cases are still being investigated.

There are 32 currently active cases in the community.

The health unit says a construction workplace in Lakeshore and a workplace dealing with food and beverage services in Kingsville have outbreaks.

To date, there have been 2,764 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and 2,686 of them have been resolved.

Seventy-six people have died because of the virus.

Chatham-Kent

In Chatham Kent, 388 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 16 of the cases currently active.

Five of the cases are because of close contact with an active case, five were contracted in the community, one is part of a workplace outbreak, two are unknown and three results are still pending.

Three people have died because of the virus in the region.

Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

There are currently six active cases in the community.