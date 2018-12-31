Police investigate death of woman found in medical distress

Police are investigating after a woman who was found in medical distress at a home in south Walkerville died in hospital on Sunday.

Yellow police tape was wrapped around the property while members of the Major Crimes Branch investigated.

Around 2:15 a.m. patrol officers were sent to a house in the 1700 block of Windermere Road.

They found a woman who appeared to be in medical distress, according to the a news release from the police, and she was transported to hospital.

Windsor Police are at a house on Windermere. They’re not saying much, but the forensic identification unit is here. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/v6vqwjyJ0f">pic.twitter.com/v6vqwjyJ0f</a> —@KatGeorgieva

Hours later, police confirmed that the woman died in hospital.

Police said a coroner was at the scene and that an autopsy is being conducted to help the investigation.

