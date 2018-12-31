Skip to Main Content
Police investigate death of woman found in medical distress

Yellow police tape was wrapped around the property while members of the Major Crimes Branch investigated.

An autopsy is being conducted to help the investigation

Police arrived at this house early Sunday morning to find a woman in medical distress. (Katerina Georgieve/CBC)

Police are investigating after a woman who was found in medical distress at a home in south Walkerville died in hospital on Sunday. 

Around 2:15 a.m. patrol officers were sent to a house in the 1700 block of Windermere Road.

They found a woman who appeared to be in medical distress, according to the a news release from the police, and she was transported to hospital. 

Hours later, police confirmed that the woman died in hospital. 

Police said a coroner was at the scene and that an autopsy is being conducted to help the investigation.
 

