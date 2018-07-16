High school students pay tribute to teacher through gardening
Students from St. Anne Catholic High School volunteered their time to help build a garden for the Allie Sunshine Project.
'She would've loved this,' says father of late teacher
A group of students from St. Anne Catholic High School built a garden for the Allie Sunshine Project as part of their school's Discover Your Possibilities program.
The Allie Sunshine Project was launched in honour of the late Allison Hayes who died of leukemia three years ago.
The program offers students the opportunity to take part in community projects through healthy, outdoor, team-building activities.
Both Allison's father, Terry Chartand and her husband, Jeremy, were at the event.
