Bus drivers needed in Windsor-Essex as school year begins
COVID-19 protocols lead to need for more school bus drivers
Local companies that provide school bus services to Windsor-Essex's public and Catholic schools are in urgent need of drivers.
There are 13 more buses serving both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board. The increase in buses, according to the manager of Student Transportation Services Gabrielle McMillan, is due to COVID-19 protocols.
The service only has enough drivers for all 465 buses, but no extra staff to cover absences.
"The bus operators are constantly recruiting for new drivers, but it's not something that people are running to sign up for," said McMillan, adding that eight drivers chose to quit rather than comply with the vaccination disclosure policy.
She said they would like to have at least 20 extra drivers to cover vacations and sicknesses.
McMillan says they used to pack 58 elementary students on a bus, but because of seat assignments, reduced numbers of children per seat, and the fact that the seat behind the driver has to remain empty, they now only have 46 to 48 students on a bus.
"If you have three small ones from the same family they may all be sitting together," said McMillan.
All the students have to wear masks unless they have an authorized exemption. She says there hasn't been any objections from parents to the policy.
McMillan says recruiting for new drivers is ongoing and she doesn't know how long it will take to fill the vacancies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?