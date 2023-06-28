Mail deliveries on hold and students being kept indoors amidst air quality statement

Local institutions are taking measures to keep people safe amidst an active air quality statement in Windsor-Essex.

The public and Catholic school boards are keeping students indoors Wednesday for recesses, lunch and other outdoor activities due to the smoke, the boards confirmed Wednesday morning.

Due to the current air quality conditions, students are to remain indoors for all scheduled recesses, breaks and outdoor activities for the remainder of the day. <a href="https://t.co/xo2IQYqNFY">pic.twitter.com/xo2IQYqNFY</a> —@WECDSB

Canada Post also confirmed Wednesday morning they would be issuing a red service alert for Windsor and Chatham and pausing deliveries in the area.

"The health and safety of our employees is our top priority. Severe weather, floods, wildfires and poor air quality can pose safety risks," spokesperson Lisa Liu told CBC Windsor.

"A red alert means we are suspending delivery and not sending our delivery agents out or we are recalling them. Where delivery is not possible or delayed, all Lettermail and parcels are being held securely," she said.

Liu said Canada Post's delivery services webpage was being updated.

Smoke from Quebec and northeastern Ontario fires affecting most of southern Ontario

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued special air quality statement for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas of southwestern Ontario.

The weather agency said "high levels of air pollution" were moving in from the Quebec and northeastern Ontario forest fires and would stay until Thursday evening.

In the statement, the weather agency said everyone should take action to reduce exposure to the smoke, as it can be harmful even at low concentrations.

It warned people with heart or lung disease, older people, pregnant people, children and those who work outdoors have a higher risk of their health being affected and asked these groups make plans with their healthcare providers to have the necessary medications at hand.

Environment Canada also outlined other things people can do to protect themselves from the smoke: