Students, parents taking graduation photos into their own hands

Graduation is in full swing at schools across Windsor-Essex — but COVID-19 has made it difficult for some students to get that traditional graduation photo.

That's why some students and parents are taking the magical moment of capturing graduation photos into their own hands.

On Wednesday, Southwood Public School graduate Nirusha Nehruji and her sister Nerojini — who's also graduating from Massey Secondary School — invited CBC to see their backyard graduation photoshoot in action.

