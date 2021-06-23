Students, parents taking graduation photos into their own hands
Watch the video in this story to see some of the creative ways grade school, high school and university graduates are commemorating the special occasion through DIY photoshoots.
Watch the video below to see how graduates are putting DIY photoshoots together
Graduation is in full swing at schools across Windsor-Essex — but COVID-19 has made it difficult for some students to get that traditional graduation photo.
That's why some students and parents are taking the magical moment of capturing graduation photos into their own hands.
On Wednesday, Southwood Public School graduate Nirusha Nehruji and her sister Nerojini — who's also graduating from Massey Secondary School — invited CBC to see their backyard graduation photoshoot in action.
WATCH: The CBC's Sanjay Maru on some of the creative ways students and parents are commemorating graduation.
