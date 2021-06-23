Skip to Main Content
Windsor·Video

Students, parents taking graduation photos into their own hands

Watch the video in this story to see some of the creative ways grade school, high school and university graduates are commemorating the special occasion through DIY photoshoots.

Watch the video below to see how graduates are putting DIY photoshoots together

Sanjay Maru · CBC ·
With the help of her mother and older sisters, Nirusha Nehruji got her long-awaited graduation photo taken — in their backyard. It's one of many do-it-yourself photoshoots that graduates are putting together to celebrate the momentous occasion amid COVID-19. (Submitted by Nishalini Nehruji)

Graduation is in full swing at schools across Windsor-Essex — but COVID-19 has made it difficult for some students to get that traditional graduation photo. 

That's why some students and parents are taking the magical moment of capturing graduation photos into their own hands.

On Wednesday, Southwood Public School graduate Nirusha Nehruji and her sister Nerojini — who's also graduating from Massey Secondary School — invited CBC to see their backyard graduation photoshoot in action.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sanjay Maru

Sanjay Maru is a reporter at CBC Windsor. Email him at sanjay.maru@cbc.ca.

