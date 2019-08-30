University students launch new app to track best times to cross border

Harshdip Singh and Prakort "Eric" Lean, two third-year computer science students at the University of Windsor, are launching a new app this week which tells users the wait times for crossing the Windsor-Detroit border from both sides.

WDBorderTraffic, which took about a month to develop, extracts the updates on wait times from the Canadian and American government border websites and delivers the information immediately and in a more user-friendly way, according to Singh.

A screenshot of the WDBorderTraffic app. (WDBorderTraffic)

Singh, who travels to the U.S. frequently, said he thought of the idea after having to navigate multiple websites to find border wait times and found the process time-consuming.

"I wanted to create an app that would show both of these times together and with the number of lanes that are open ... I proposed the idea to Eric and I thought, 'let's just make it,'" said Singh.

"When he told me about the idea, I was 100 per cent for it," said Lean. "And it got me excited to make apps that would actually be helpful for people."

Leans adds that the app can be accessed to both Canadians and Americans.

Similar to Google Maps

The app has three tabs for each vehicle type: personal, commercial (i.e. trucks) and Nexus and updates every 15 minutes.

It also tells users which of the two border crossings have less traffic.

"Before you start your commute ... just like you do with Google Maps, you can see how much time it's going to take and how ... the traffic conditions [are like]."

The students said they used this opportunity to expand their programming skills. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Roverto Vallabares, who works in Michigan and crosses the border regularly, said he would download the app.

"If there is only one ... app that can tell me everything, for sure I'll take a look before always leaving," said Vallabares. "Sometimes it's kind of difficult trying to figure out through all the web ... we just don't have time for that."

Sometimes information is not accurate

Lisa Dewhurst, who crosses the border a few times a month, said she's on the fence about downloading it, knowing the app uses the same information as found online.

"I'd check the information in the past and sometimes it's not accurate," said Dewhurst. "So, I wouldn't be downloading the app if I didn't know for sure the information was accurate."

The app is free and will be available to download for both androids and iOS devices. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Singh said people should keep in mind this app is still built by students who don't have access to real-time information and can only take the data made available online.

It's also the first app Singh and Lean have developed for the public.

Available on both major mobile platforms

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel does have their own app, partly designed for users to purchase their trips in advance and with a discount.

WDBorderTraffic is free and will be available to download for both Android and iOS devices.